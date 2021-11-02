Amundi Acquires New Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 182,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,335,000. Amundi owned 0.11% of Cincinnati Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,664,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,060,084,000 after purchasing an additional 126,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,344,630,000 after purchasing an additional 290,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,493,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,562,000 after purchasing an additional 123,043 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $120.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $71.20 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

