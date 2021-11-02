Amundi Buys New Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Amundi acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 445,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,809,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. FMR LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at about $12,542,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in American Campus Communities by 23.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

