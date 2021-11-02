Amundi Invests $19 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 696,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,003,000. Amundi owned 0.20% of Vertiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vertiv by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

