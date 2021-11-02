Amundi Purchases New Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 648,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,885,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.13% of Discovery at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

