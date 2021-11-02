Amundi Takes Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Amundi bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 34,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,519,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

BIO opened at $784.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $772.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $695.52. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $507.22 and a 52 week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 223.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.