Amundi Takes Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 275,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,746,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 548.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after buying an additional 18,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,452,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 7.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $291,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCCO opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 177.34%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

