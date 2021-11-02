Analysts Anticipate Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.96 Million

Brokerages expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to announce $27.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.60 million and the lowest is $26.54 million. Conifer posted sales of $26.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $118.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.54 million to $121.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $122.58 million, with estimates ranging from $121.03 million to $125.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 4.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Conifer stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa purchased 38,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,777.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

