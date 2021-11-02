Analysts Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.58. First Busey posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BUSE shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Busey by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Busey by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

First Busey stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 154,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,938. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15. First Busey has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

