Analysts Anticipate Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to Post -$1.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will post earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($0.95). Hawaiian posted earnings of ($3.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($8.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.44) to ($7.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.76) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on HA shares. Wolfe Research lowered Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of HA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. 9,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.26. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3,456.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

