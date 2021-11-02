Analysts Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Mueller Water Products reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.66. 51,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,138. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $84,961.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,484 shares of company stock valued at $583,904 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

