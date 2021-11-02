Analysts Anticipate SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to Post $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to announce $1.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. SMART Global posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 139.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

In other news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,384,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,428 shares of company stock valued at $7,560,263 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SMART Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SMART Global by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SMART Global by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global stock opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 179.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

