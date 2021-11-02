Analysts Anticipate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $45.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,350. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $46.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,926 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,582 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,835,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,859,000 after acquiring an additional 440,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,784,000 after acquiring an additional 185,686 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

