Analysts Anticipate Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 20.19%.

WNEB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group raised Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,507. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $225.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.