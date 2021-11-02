Analysts Anticipate Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 20.19%.

WNEB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group raised Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNEB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.64. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,507. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $225.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

