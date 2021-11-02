Analysts Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.82 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post sales of $153.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.06 million and the lowest is $151.90 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $155.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $612.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.75 million to $614.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $629.86 million, with estimates ranging from $616.08 million to $641.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. Heartland Express’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heartland Express by 1,577.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.39. 310,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,899. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48.

Heartland Express announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

