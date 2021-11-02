Analysts Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $800.98 Million

Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will report $800.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $899.48 million and the lowest is $697.80 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $198.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 304.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HST. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. 6,612,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712,346. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

