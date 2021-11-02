Analysts Expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.45 Million

Analysts expect that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will report $10.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year sales of $39.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.40 million to $40.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $147.40 million, with estimates ranging from $138.80 million to $156.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

LTCH stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. 46,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,744. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Latch during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Latch during the second quarter worth $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Latch during the second quarter worth $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Latch during the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Latch during the second quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

