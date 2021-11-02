Analysts Expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report $2.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.47 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $8.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $9.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $12.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.81.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $47.88. 277,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,667,782. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 43.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

