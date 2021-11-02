Analysts Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to Announce -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Oak Street Health reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSH shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $278,102.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,107,930.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $699,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 720,901 shares of company stock valued at $33,230,723. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oak Street Health by 306.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after buying an additional 192,556 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Oak Street Health by 97.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after buying an additional 134,274 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSH stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,057. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

