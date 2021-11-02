Analysts Offer Predictions for Brookfield Business Partners L.P.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $10.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.83.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.05 by C($2.82). The firm had revenue of C$13.80 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.