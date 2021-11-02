Analysts Offer Predictions for Novozymes A/S’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novozymes A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.27 million. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 28.17%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVZMY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $74.22 on Monday. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average is $74.18.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.