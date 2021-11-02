Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for National Vision (EYE)

National Vision (NASDAQ: EYE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/29/2021 – National Vision had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – National Vision was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Vision reported better-than-expected results for second-quarter 2021. The top-line strength was led by growth in Americas Best and Eyeglass World brands along with strength in the company’s legacy segment. The company witnessed comparable growth on increased customer transaction in the reported quarter. The pandemic-induced increased demand for low-cost eye exams, glasses and contact lenses contributed to making an outstanding second quarter. Despite the pandemic, based on the solid year-to-date momentum, the company has raised its full-year 2021 guidance. Over the past year, National Vision has outperformed its industry. Yet, escalating expenses are building pressure on the bottom line. The company’s operation in a tough competitive space along with its high dependence on vendors is worrying as well.”

10/15/2021 – National Vision had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – National Vision was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.43 and a 12 month high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in National Vision by 89,753.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,893,000 after buying an additional 2,478,997 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 39.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,521 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after acquiring an additional 526,043 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 59.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 813,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 304,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 164.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,436,000 after buying an additional 304,233 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

