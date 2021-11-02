Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA: GLE):

10/18/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/18/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/12/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/12/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/11/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/17/2021 – Société Générale Société anonyme was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of EPA GLE opened at €29.43 ($34.62) on Tuesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 1 year high of €52.26 ($61.48). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.89.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

