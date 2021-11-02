Analysts Set Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target at $59.00

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $151,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLDX traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.29. 4,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 3.01. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.26.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 766.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

