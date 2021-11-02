Analysts Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT at $47.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 53.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 35.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.42. The stock had a trading volume of 760,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,790. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

