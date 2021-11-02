Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) PT at C$16.20

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTL. TD Securities raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 371,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$8.89 and a 12 month high of C$14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 17.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.56%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.