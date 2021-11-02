Analysts Set N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) PT at $17.50

Shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NABL. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on N-able in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on N-able in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get N-able alerts:

Shares of N-able stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. 1,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49. N-able has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that N-able will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NABL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at about $19,344,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,219,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.