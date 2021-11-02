Analysts Set Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) PT at $8.40

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLOWY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Vallourec stock remained flat at $$1.64 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.91.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

