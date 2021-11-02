Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $24,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,007. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.13. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

