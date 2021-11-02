Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 11,858 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 459,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $38,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OLLI traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.90. 3,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,434. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.26. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.86 and a one year high of $123.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.50.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Stephens decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

