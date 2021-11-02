Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,926,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Huntsman makes up approximately 1.6% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $77,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

HUN stock remained flat at $$33.53 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 24,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,011. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HUN. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

