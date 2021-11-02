Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $89.39 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities accounts for approximately 1.8% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Sun Communities worth $89,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 431,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,019,000 after acquiring an additional 52,697 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,054,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,758,000 after acquiring an additional 47,488 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.43.

NYSE SUI traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.89. 1,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.54, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.01 and a 12-month high of $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.50 and a 200-day moving average of $183.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

