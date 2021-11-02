Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 16,117 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $28,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mondelez International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $180,167,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,078 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Mondelez International by 84.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,088,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $60.56. The stock had a trading volume of 107,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.84.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

