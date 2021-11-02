Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $57,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CASY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.11. 1,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.16 and its 200 day moving average is $202.33. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.82 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CASY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.18.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

