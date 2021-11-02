Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Cuts Stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lowered its position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of SciPlay worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SciPlay by 1,956.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after buying an additional 693,596 shares in the last quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SciPlay by 49.6% in the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after buying an additional 534,408 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SciPlay by 70.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,036,000 after buying an additional 416,658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 39.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 160,804 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 438.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SciPlay stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.20. 2,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,112. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.29. SciPlay Co. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

