Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. reduced its position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LWACU) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s holdings in Locust Walk Acquisition were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWACU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Locust Walk Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,501,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $503,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Locust Walk Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $258,000.

OTCMKTS:LWACU remained flat at $$17.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 333,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,050. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97. Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $29.16.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

