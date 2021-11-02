Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Purchases Shares of 20,000 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSU. CX Institutional raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 49.8% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

KSU traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,920. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $175.45 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $2,669,915.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KSU. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

