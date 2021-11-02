Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Argus cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.40.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD opened at $60.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.