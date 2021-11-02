ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,643. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.86 million, a PE ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.19. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

