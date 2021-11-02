Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $385.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANTM. Cowen began coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $456.33.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $428.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. Anthem has a 12-month low of $270.44 and a 12-month high of $439.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.14.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 11.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

