Anthony Ambrose Sells 10,553 Shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) President Anthony Ambrose sold 10,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $56,036.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony Ambrose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Data I/O alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Anthony Ambrose sold 5,214 shares of Data I/O stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $32,535.36.

On Friday, October 1st, Anthony Ambrose sold 2,701 shares of Data I/O stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $17,340.42.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Anthony Ambrose sold 17,298 shares of Data I/O stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $97,560.72.

Shares of NASDAQ DAIO opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.92. Data I/O Co. has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $7.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Data I/O in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Data I/O in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Data I/O by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Data I/O by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Data I/O by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.