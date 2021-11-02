Anyswap (ANY) Trading Down 9.7% This Week

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.32 or 0.00018503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $211.06 million and approximately $16.31 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00080892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00075974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00106707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,840.20 or 0.99414373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.77 or 0.07029190 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022821 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

