Apis Capital Advisors LLC Buys 16,456 Shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Data I/O were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAIO. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Data I/O by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Data I/O by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Data I/O by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 418,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Data I/O during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Data I/O during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAIO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.34. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,057. Data I/O Co. has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 million, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $87,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Anthony Ambrose sold 17,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $97,560.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 406,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,526.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,626 shares of company stock worth $372,319 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

