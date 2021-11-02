Apis Capital Advisors LLC Takes $3.31 Million Position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000. Vertex Energy comprises about 2.8% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,226,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,015 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 559,718 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 202,503 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VTNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of VTNR stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. 10,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,059,864. The company has a market capitalization of $309.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.93. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

