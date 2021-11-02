Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Issues Earnings Results

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 243.14% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Apollo Endosurgery stock remained flat at $$9.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,380. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.99. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $277.85 million, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APEN. Stephens began coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc bought 683,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,300,000.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

