AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Down 8%

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) shares fell 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.66. 57,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,668,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on APPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.56.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppHarvest news, President David J. Lee acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at $11,152,965.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ciara Burnham purchased 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the third quarter worth $160,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the third quarter worth $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 202.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 41,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

