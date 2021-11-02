Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Pacitti Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,089 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.4% of Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,168,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,514,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $185,055,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 99,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $150.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,304,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.22. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 142.25% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,840,659 shares of company stock worth $419,503,682 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.53.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

