Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.62.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.23. 338,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,323,967. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.27. Applied Materials has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Applied Materials by 29.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,611 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Applied Materials by 176.3% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 8,277.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Applied Materials by 678.9% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 21,185 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

