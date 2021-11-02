Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $54.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.20 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. On average, analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $207.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.80. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

