AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,016 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Trip.com Group worth $32,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Mizuho started coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. Trip.com Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

