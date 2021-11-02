AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,407 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Silgan worth $37,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after acquiring an additional 554,605 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,735,000 after acquiring an additional 364,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,425,000 after acquiring an additional 221,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

SLGN stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

